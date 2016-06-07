All-Woman Midsummer Night in the Park

With the weather generally getting favorable outside, outdoor Shakespeare is in full swing for the season. There was a production brought to Lake Park last weekend already. classical theatre troupe comprised solely of women, The Ganymede Ensemble will present a staging of the classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream that will be free and open to the public in Hart Park.

Ganymede Ensemble’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs Jun. 24 - 26 in Hart Park’s Rotary Pavilion on 6525 River Pkwy. All shows start at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook Events Page.