Alt-Rock Musical Drama at Poet’s Monday

Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a couple of different locations before arriving at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn over a decade ago.

The first Monday in August, Poet’s Monday plays host to an alt-rock musical drama. Unplugged: A Survivor’s Story in Scenes & Songs tells the tale of a young rock musician who must deal with life after rape. Written and performed by writer Paul McComas and musician Maya Kuper, the show sounds like just precisely the kind of fusion the intimate stage at Linneman’s is so well-suited for. It’s a rock atmosphere with an intellectual edge to it. All proceeds from the $3 admission got to support RAINN: Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network’s National Sex Assault Hotline and The Kennedy Forum’s mental-health leadership initiatives.

Unplugged runs for one night only Aug. 1 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on 1001 E. Locust St. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook Events page.