AMADEUS Auditions

The World's Stage Theatre has announced that its big show for early spring is going to be Peter Shaffer's 1979 stage drama Amadeus. The story of the life of one of the greatest composers in history is probably best-known for its Award-winning 1984 film adaptation starring F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce.

The script is a heroic amplification of the figure. Here he's a brilliant man who wrote perfect manuscripts already composed in their entirety in his head prior to being committed to paper. Here he's both towering genius and abject fool. A completely scattered individual in many ways. It's a fun portrayal, but just like the amplification of the rivalry between him and composer Salieri, it's unlikely to be an accurate reflection of history.

But it's not supposed to be. It's supposed to be a good story. And the film did a pretty solid job of delivering on that story. It'll be interesting to see what World's Stage can do with it onstage. And the stage in question is beautiful--they're going to be performing this at the Villa Terrace. It's a heartbreaking beautiful place--an excellent setting for a period drama like this.

Right now, they're looking to cast the show as directed by Catie O'Donnell. Auditions take place January 26th and 27th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. Here's the info from the announcement:

" AUDITIONS – Non-Equity and Equity Call

Sunday, January 26th, 2014 - 7-10pm

Monday, January 27th, 2014 – 10am-1pm

SIGN UP FOR A 5 MINUTE SLOT HERE:

http://tws.bringit.bz/public/7010af

**ANNOUNCEMENT**

Auditions held at:

The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Lower Level

Milwaukee, WI

Rehearsals tentatively begin the week of February 10th, 2014

Production Dates: March 13th – 23rd, 2014

PERFORMANCE VENUE:

The Villa Terrace

2220 N Terrace Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

AUDITION INFORMATION / MATERIAL:

-Character breakdowns:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- male early 30s

Antonio Salieri- male mid to late 40s

Constanze Weber- female early 20s Wife to Mozart

Katherina Cavalieri- female mid 20s Salieri's pupil and opera diva (singing only part)

Emperor Joseph II- male early 40s Emperor of Austria

Count Orsini-Rosenberg- male early 50s Director of the Imperial Opera

Baron Gottfried van Swieten- male late 30s Prefect of the Imperial Library and masonic brother

Count Johann Kilian von Strack- male mid 40s Royal Chamberlain

Venticelli- male or female 20s or 30s purveyors of information, the gossips

-Please bring headshot and resume.

-Auditions will consist of a 60 second contemporary monologue and potential reading from the script.

-Please be prepared to provide conflicts

- Please arrive 15 minutes prior to scheduled audition to sign in, fill out information and potentially look over sides.

-Walk-ins are welcome (however, preference to sign up ahead of time)

*If interested in auditioning and cannot make either date - please contact:

Artistic Director – Gretchen Mahkorn

gretchen.mahkorn@gmail.com

Any specific inquiries/questions can be directed to:

Catie O’Donnell – Director

CatieDirector@gmail.com "