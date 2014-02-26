×

Built in 1924, The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum was NOT around in the time of Mozart. It IS a beautiful space, though. As a performance space for theatre it's absolutely gorgeous. And really, there's no reason NOT t o stage a production of Peter Shaffer's 1979 drama Amadeus at the Villa Terrace. Okay, so it's not entirely historically accurate, but it IS a remarkably interesting drama about a legendary artist from another time . . .

The World's Stage cast includes Jared McDaris as Mozart with Mack Heath as his bitter rival (for the purposes of the drama) Salieri. World's Sage's Gretchen Mahkorn place Constanze in a cast also including thel ikea of Michael Keiley, Julianne Frey, Mark Puchinsky, Greg Ryan and more. It's really a great cast that they've brought to gather for this one.

The show runs March 13th - 23rd. For ticket reservations and more information, visit World's Stage online.