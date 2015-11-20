American Buffalo Over Our Heads In Racine

It’s the story of a few guys struggling at a pawn shop in Chicago. There’s a valuable coin they’re all trying to get their hands on. A day in the life in the shadows in the ’70s. Tonight the next local production of the classic contemporary drama opens in Racine courtesy of Over Our Head Players.

Rich Smith directs Doug Despin, Jimi Turek and Bill Vought in the production. “says Smith from the official press release: “Business in American has always come at a cost. Desire and greed can exact a cost on ethics and friendships, just as surely as desire and greed took a toll on the American Buffalo.”

Over Our Head Players’ production of American Buffalo runs Nov. 20 - Dec. 6. For ticket reservations and more information, visit OOHP online.