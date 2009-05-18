American Folklore Theatre Volunteer Opportunities

With theatre slowing down for theatre in Milwaukee, there are a number of possibilities opening up for theatre elsewhere. In anticipation of its June 17th season opening, American Folklore Theatre in Door County is putting out a call for volunteers. The venerable musical theatre operating out of Fish Creek's Penninsula State Park needs a variety of people to help out in a variety of different ways. Those who find themselves spending time in idyllic Door county are encouraged to help the AFT with a little bit of their time. They need ushers, parking attendants assisting with bulk mailings . . . not very glamorous work, but you get the satisfaction of knowing that you’re helping out the theatre that originated such classics as Guys On Ice and Escanaba In Da Moonlight.

Interested people should contact Mary Sokolowski at the AFT office at (920) 854-6117 or email gen@folkloretheatre.com