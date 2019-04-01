‘Annie Jump’ is Fresh, Original and Fun

× Expand Photo Credit: Ross E. Zentner

With only five actors, Renaissance Theaterworks’ season-ending play Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven successfully brings to life the lively town of Strawberry, Kansas, where the light pollution is so low that the stars shine brighter than anywhere else on Earth. It’s a blessing for the namesake character, 13-year-old science genius Annie Jump, who is passionate about astronomy. While her father (Jonathan Gillard Daly) is obsessed with aliens, it is Annie who gets contacted by Althea, an intergalactic computer who came to guide her: Annie is the chosen one, a genius child who can bring humanity to the stars.

A beautiful tale of growth and love is unveiled under the starry sky, literally—the backdrop of the stage is a giant screen which serves both to set the stage in each scene and to display several animated segments. Even during the preview performance, Annie Jump was eminently cinematographic: With well-timed sound and light effects, and thanks to the ever-present screen in the background, the play seems to exist beyond the bounds of the stage, as if it were a movie being performed live.

But more than anything, it is the writing that shines through. Playwright Reina Hardy did a great job of writing dialogues that are all snappy, fresh and fun, easy to understand while remaining meaningful. The characters, most of all, are magnificently written and performed. Reese Parish, as Annie Jump, is as loveable as a young, brilliant girl can be; her chemistry with Rachael Zientek, who brings to life a very quirky Althea, carries the whole play. The humor that’s born from these two exceptional characters bubbles up and engulfs the entire show, making it all the more enjoyable. Jarrod Langwinski, in the role of a local boy, and Karen Estrada’s numerous roles round up the cast.

Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven is fun, enjoyable by children and adults alike despite an unexpected depth in the script. It is charming, emotional at times, and touches on difficult everyday issues through fantasy and science-fiction. The play is a quick sit with no intermission and is an enjoyable outing for the entire family.

Through April 21 at the Broadway Theater Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.