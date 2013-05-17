Another 30-Minute Hour

×

The 30-minute hour has a long and distinguished history. Kind of a strange mix of venues for it unpopular culture, though. MTV had a half hour comedy hour back in the law '80s/ early '90s. the CBC has managed a 22-Minute hour since the early '90s.. Fox News briefly had a disastrously unfunny Half Hour News Hour. Wisconsin Public Television has a 30-Minute Music Hour. Now Milwaukee Comedy has its Variety Hour Half-hour. Friday, May 24th the VHH-h takes the stage of the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

This month's installment features Chicago's Adam Higgins, Milwaukee's Tim Higgins, music by Jason Powell and burlesque with Jeremy Einechner.

Milwaukee Comedy's Variety Hour Half-hour runs 8pm - 9:30 (?) at the Underground Collaborative. For more information about upcoming events from Milwaukee Comedy, visit them online.