Another Chance to Hang Out With Truvy

As the month opens, The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa offers audiences an opportunity to hang out in a 1980's southern beauty salon . . . onstage in a church. The Playhouse will be staging a production of the enduring 1987 Robert Harling drama Steel Magnolias. Based on the death of Harling's younger sister to Type 1 Diabetes, the play tells the story of a woman suffering from the ailment who gets married and becomes pregnant. It's a well-modulated drama with some really effective comedy thrown in for dramatic definition. This production comes about a year and a half after the last significant local production of the play with Soulstice Theatre in April of 2010. It's nice to see a solidly appealing drama from the '80's continues to manfest itself on local stages.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's production of Steel Magnolias runs October 7th - 15th at Christ The King Church on 2604 North Swan Boulevard in Wauwatosa. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4879.