Another Chance to Hang Out With Truvy

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa stages STEEL MAGNOLIAS

by

 

As the month opens, The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa offers audiences an opportunity to hang out in a 1980's southern beauty salon . . . onstage in a church. The Playhouse will be staging a production of the enduring 1987 Robert Harling drama Steel Magnolias. Based on the death of Harling's younger sister to Type 1 Diabetes, the play tells the story of a woman suffering from the ailment who gets married and becomes pregnant. It's a well-modulated drama with some really effective comedy thrown in for dramatic definition. This production comes about a year and a half after the last significant local production of the play with Soulstice Theatre in April of 2010. It's nice to see a solidly appealing drama from the '80's continues to manfest itself on local stages.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's production of Steel Magnolias runs October 7th - 15th at Christ The King Church on 2604 North Swan Boulevard in Wauwatosa. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4879.

 