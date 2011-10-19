Another Chance to Meet TIM

×

The American musical format is such a sharply concise parody of itself that it’s exceedingly difficult to do a solid spoof of it. Forbidden Broadway has gotten a lot of mileage on the fact that it at least seems like a good idea to do comedy based on musicals, but the inherent silliness of shows like Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, A Chorus Line and so in make it exceedingly difficult to do well.

And so it is that ComedySportz attempts an improv version of the American musical format as it presents T.I.M.The Improvised musical. It’s an entire musical improvised complete with 3-piece band assembled almost entirely out of audience suggestions. The best way to mock the form may likely lie in aping it in a cheap improv format. The heart and soul of the musical is so simple. With its primal search for the quickest route to the next laugh, improv comedy is equally simple…the two are a perfect comedy match, even if every single moment onstage isn’t.

The latest performance of The Improvised Musical hits the stage of ComedySportz Thursday, October 20th from 7 – 10pm. For ticket reservations and information, call 414-272-8888.