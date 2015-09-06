Another End for Holmes with Sunset

Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works that had been written for the stage by playwright William Gillette. One of the latest adaptation of Gillette’s scripts made its debut a few years back. Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure is Steven Dietz’ contemporary adaptation of Gillette’s work. Still set in the classic era of the original stories, the script has been freshened-up for contemporary audiences.

The drama makes its way to Elm Grove in a Sunset Playhouse staging this month. James Santelle plays the beloved detective in a production directed by Carol Dolphin. The show runs Sp. 10 - 27 in the Sunset Playhouse’s Furlan Auditorium on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove. For ticket reservations and more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.