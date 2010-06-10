Another Late Spring Dale Gutzman Musical Interlude

×

The rhythm of late Spring has been a bit strange with respect to theatre openings. This weekend, once again, an opening of a Dale Gutzman musical revue breaks-up a pair of really busy weekends with quite a few theatre shows. A couple of weeks ago, it was An Evening With Gilbert And Sullivan, which is still running with the Skylight.

(For those not as familiar with the director, here’s a pleasantly conversational bit of video from the Skylight’s Website in which Gutzman and company discuss the show:)

Starting tonight, Gutzman and a different company celebrate 10 years of the Off The Wall Theatre as the Off The Wall opens A Perfect 10. OTW will be celebrating its first decade with a comprehensive show featuring over thirty songs and some of is best talent including Kristen Pagenkopf, Jeremy Welter, Marilyn White, Sharon Rise, David Roper and Gutzman himself. Songs include Fly Me To The Moon, Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Put On A Happy Face and more.

Off The Wall’s A Perfect 10 runs June 10th – 20th. For ticket information, call (414) 327-3552.