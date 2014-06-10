Another Moving Piece by Playwright Mamet

Alchemist Theatre is excited to present David Mamet’s provoking drama Oleanna , which focuses on a seemingly innocent conversation between a student and professor about a grade that quickly explodes into a battle of political correctness, misconceptions and action vs. intention. Making her directorial debut, Erin Eggers says, “Not only do I love this script, but I get to take this journey with two tremendously talented actors (David Sapiro and Kendall Arbrand), a fabulous stage manager (Sydonia Lucchesi) and the boss himself, Aaron Kopec, who is an exceptional designer and utilizes space extremely well.” Both Sapiro and Arbrand are making their Alchemist debut and Eggers says, “You may not know them yet, but you should and you will. They are breathtaking.”

The play premiered in 1992 after the Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas hearings and was then adapted by Mamet for film in 1994. “A lot of critics claim the play has outlived its relevance. We aim to destroy that theory,” says Eggers. “Our production is a fresh take on an explosive story. We are openly challenging gender stereotypes while remaining 100% faithful to the script and its intent. Mamet is a brilliant wordsmith and pushes his characters (and the actors portraying them) to uncomfortable places that challenge our concept of right and wrong. The ending will leave audiences reeling.”

The show runs June 19-July 12 (with a pay-what-you-can performance on July 7; call 414- 426-4169 for details) at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

American Players Theatre (APT) opens two shows on June 14: The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at the Up-the-Hill Theatre and David Mamet’s 1975 play American Buffalo at the Touchstone Theatre. The latter is described as “profane poetry” and may not be suited to more sensitive viewers. For tickets and more information, call 608-588-2361 or visit americanplayers.org. The theater is located at 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green.

Peninsula Players starts its 79th season with a funny, heart-warming world premiere of The Tin Woman by Sean Grennan (creator of Making God Laugh ). We follow Joy, the recipient of a donated heart, and her journey to meeting the family of the person whose heart she received. The show runs June 17-July 6, at 4351 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek. For tickets, call 920-868-3287 or visit peninsulaplayers.com.