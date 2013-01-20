Another Really Big High School Musical

×

It's really important to integrate theatre on all levels. This is the easy part. The difficult part is to integrate theatre with a potential local audience for it. And to that end, when I get a press release from a high school theatre director, I want to direct attention to it.

And then I'm looking at the specifics of this thing and I'm thinking it really COULD have an audience out there that's more than just family and friends. So here goes: Shorewood High School Theatre is presenting its Winter Musical next month. The Winter musical is Godspell. Okay . . . pretty standard high school stuff there. Stephen Schwartz's musical has been staged quit often at various high schools all over the country over the years. What makes this particular production interesting is its scope. It's got a cast of 22. It's got a live pit orchestra. It's got a crew of over 20. So it sound like a big production. And this is bound to be of interest to people who love Schwartz's hit.

The Shorewood High School production of Godspell runs February 7th through 10th at Shorewood High School Auditorium on 1701 East Capitol Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Ticket reservations can be made by calling the box office at 414-963-6940.