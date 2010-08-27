Another Season Over Our Heads In Racine

Racine's Over Our Head Players has a promising upcoming season. The group that debuted the war drama Lie Down With Dogs this past summer has announced a season featuring a three comedies and two shorts programs. Here's a look:

TWO BY JEFF DANIELS

Possibly better known as a screen actor in films like Dumb and Dumber, The Purple Rose of Cairo and The Squid And The Whale. Is also a reasonably successful playwright. His more successful work includes a pair of comedies set in Upper Michigan during deer camp. The Over Our head Players open the 2010-2011 season with Escanaba In Love, followed by Escanaba In Da Moonlight. The pair of comedies follow the hunting life of the Soady clanReuben, Alvin, Albert and Albert Jr. among others. They're a fun pair of scripts complete with that distinct yuper accent which can be so difficult to get perfect for actors not specifically exposed to it.

Escanaba In Love runs September 24th – October 10th.

Escanaba in Da Moonlight runs November 12th – 28th.

THE SHORTS

Over Our Head opens the new year and closes Spring with shorts.

Staring January 28th, the company presents its 7th Annual Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival. Audiences vote on their favorite shorts to help choose festival winners. The festival ends February 27th.

Opening May 20th, the group presents Theatre/Schmetrea series of original comedy sketches with some local music thrown-in.

THE SMELL OF THE KILL

This brilliantly dark comedy made quite an impression on Renaissance Theaterworks' 2009-2010 season. Over Our Head tries its hand at the Michele Lowe comedy March 25 – April 10th. Nicky, Deborah and Molly find themselves in less than ideal marriages. AN opportunity to change their situations involves a walk-in freezer and a really interesting conversation between the three women.