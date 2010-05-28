Another Serving of Gumbo

×

Cuddly and loveable local theatre group Bunny Gumbo hosts its 21st Combat Theatre next week. Running Friday and Saturday, June 4the and 5th, the program is the latest in a line of instant theatre programs that go back a number of years. Bunny Gumbo itself is in its tenth year.

The program consists of 16 plays conceived and produced in 48 hours. A group of 8 writers will assemble 9pm Thursday night, each picking a subject and a location out of a hat. The writers then have the evening to write a script based on those two suggestions. At 8 am the next morning, a group of directors pick one of the finished scripts at random and the production machinery goes into action. By 9pm Friday evening, a program of 8 shorts gets staged. At the end of the program, eight more subject/location pairs get drawn in front of the audience and the writers go into action, starting the process all over again for the Saturday evening program. That's Combat TheatreBunny Gumbo style.

Bunny Gumbo's 21st Combat Theatre runs June 4th and 5th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. Tickets are available at the door for $18 per night or $30 for the whole weekend.