Anthony Wood Will Show You The Funny

Much like taxes, friction and gravity, Humor is a powerful force. Like any powerful force, humor can be used for good, evil or...profit. This month in Madison, local ambassador of funny Anthony Wood (best known locally for writing A Cudahy Caroler Christmas ) will deliver a seminar on the importance of bringing the funny to the office.

The comedian/writer/producer will bring his insights into humor in marketing, advertising, client meetings, in the office and presumably on the job. The presentation bears the title: Ha! Your Humor Authority’s “Show me the Funny!” Sounds like it could be fun. The bad news, of course, is that it’s a bit of a drive. The seminar will be held by Smoking Monkey at Tilt Media in Madison on 3209 Latham Dr. The seminar rakes place on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Things get started at 6:00 p.m. after a 5:30 p.m. meet and greet. Admission is $15 for the general public and $5 for students. For more information, visit event sponsor MCA-I Madison online.