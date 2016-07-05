The popular musical comedy Anything Goes has a long and diverse history, with variations galore between its many productions and revivals. In fact, there are four separate librettos for the oft-performed play—written in 1934, 1962, 1987 and 2011. There also exist two movie adaptations, but the 1956 movie diverts so much from the original story that it honestly doesn’t even deserve the same title. Don’t see it.

Do, however, see the production of Anything Goes at Sunset Playhouse.

Written by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse and rewritten by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse around the wonderful music of Cole Porter, Anything Goes is a whimsical romantic comedy. Join Billy Crocker (Benjamin Johnson) as he chases after an old sweetheart, Hope Harcourt (Kayla Leanne Higbee), before it’s too late with the help of a low-ranking criminal, Moonface Martin (Zachary Dean), and their mutual friend, boisterous former-evangelist-turned-nightclub-singer Reno Sweeney (Rae Elizabeth Paré). If that oddball trio doesn’t automatically insinuate hijinks, be assured there will at least be some exciting tap dancing, choreographed by Reginald T. Kurschner.

Sunset Playhouse will perform the 1962 version of the show, which has multiple songs unique to the adaptation. “Heaven Hop” and “Let’s Step Out,” which feature Moonface Martin’s female partner in crime, Bonnie, and Reno’s Angels; “Let’s Misbehave,” a fun ditty between Reno and Hope’s fiancé, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh (Jake Andrejat); and a fitting musical conclusion from Reno, “Take Me Back to Manhattan.”

Directed by L. Thomas Lueck, with set design by Nick Korneski, costumes by Rhonda Schmidt, and lighting and sound by Aaron Schmidt, Anything Goes runs July 14-Aug. 7 at the Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Theatre Happenings:

n Memories Dinner Theater not only promises dinner and a show but bingo, too, in Bingo: The Musical by Michael Heitzman, Ilene Reid and David Holcenberg. Dot cards with a group of friends as they brave hell and high water to make it to their weekly bingo game, and auspiciously reconnect with a long-lost acquaintance. The show runs July 12-27 at Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington. For ticket and menu information, visit memoriesballroom.com/dinner-theater.

n Acacia Theatre Company presents Tony-nominated I Do! I Do! , a stirring musical about the ups and downs of married life from the wedding day to the existential mid-life doubts to growing old and sleepy together. Written by Tom Jones with music by Harvey Schmidt, the show brings us a story of a relationship made strong through perseverance and commitment. The performance will run July 15-24 at Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. For tickets, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.

n MPower Theater Group, a Milwaukee-based social justice and minority led group, presents UnTamed: Hair, Body, Attitude , a series of five short plays by different playwrights, made in tandem with The New Black Fest and Dominique Morisseau. The plays focus on what it means to be a black woman, seeking to engage audiences with a culture and viewpoint they might not have fully seen before. Join the conversation at this one-day-only event at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 414-810-7697 or email mpowertheater@gmail.com.