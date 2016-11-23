Appetite at the Power Plant

×

The popular storytelling series Appetite rolls into Frank’s Power Plant next month as a group of rock ’n’ roll storytellers make it to the stage. Included in the mix are local actress Liz Whitford Helin and Jacob D. Bach of TIM: The Improvised Musical, Comedysportz and more. Also on the program: Greg Bach, Kelsey Moses, Laura Mueller and Kris Von Tischler.





As they say in their description: “Hear tales about music, celebrities, unrequited love & more!”





Appetite for Rock ’n’ Roll Storytelling takes the stage of Frank’s Power Plant at 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on Dec. 1. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.