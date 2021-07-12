APT’s ‘Rough Crossing’ Means Hilarity on the High Seas

× Expand Image via American Players Theater

Never let it be said that an inanimate object—say a glass of cognac, for example—can’t play a major role in a play. Well, it does just that and more in Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing, one of the mid-season offerings from American Players Theatre in Spring Green. And while the cognac never upstages any of the six hilarious characters in the two-act musical comedy, it does more than most objects to link narrative elements, provide character development and bring unexpected but always well-timed laughs to the proceedings.

Adapted from Ferenc Molnár’s The Play at the Castle and directed by frequent APT contributor William Brown, the narrative chronicles a voyage on the S.S. Italian Castle by playwrights Turai (James Ridge) and Gal (Jamal James), who find themselves treading water while trying to finish the play they promised New York producers weeks earlier. Of course, it needs an ending, Turai says. And a middle, and perhaps a new beginning, Gal adds. Clearly, the scribes are going down for the third time.

Traveling with them are the play’s two stars Ivor (Marcus Truschinski) and Natasha (Kelsey Brennan), former lovers having a hard time getting over the “former” part. Also along is young Adam (Josh Krause), the play’s brilliant composer marred by a startling speech impediment. He is engaged to Natasha but apparently unaware of her past relationship with Ivor. It is up to Turai and Gal to steer the trio away from inevitable disaster and on to artistic and emotional success. The course of true love never runs smoothly, they say, and neither, it seems, does producing a play.

Endless Punchlines

Enter Dvornichek (David Daniel), a ship’s steward so inexperienced, so confused and so seemingly bereft of logical thought that he provides an endless round of punchlines, double entendres and intellectual pratfalls. (Enter the first of dozens of cognac references.) But in every fool is found a kernel of wisdom, and in Dvornichek’s case, the kernel blossoms into full understanding by the end of the voyage.

And in and amongst all that we find one of the funniest, wittiest and most satisfying APT comedies to come along in some time, all managed by director Brown’s deft hand and well-defined touch.

The performances are all spot-on, with each filling a critical niche in Stoppard’s sendup of 1930s Hollywood musicals. Truschinski’s foppish cad Ivor withers in the face with Brennan’s ingénue-turned-determined-diva Natasha, while Krause’s betrayal as the wide-eyed innocent Adam gives Ridge’s curmudgeonly Turai and James’ Gal, a bon vivant who always seems to be eating, reason to take more than just an intellectual interest in their project.

But, as you might have guessed, Daniel as Dvornichek is the lynchpin of some of the conflict, much of the comedy and the ultimate resolution to the story. A master of both drama and comedy, the veteran actor has rarely shined brighter in a role.

Scott Adam Davis’ inventive set designs and Andrew Hansen’s original music give this musical comedy unexpected verve, spark and sass, making Rough Crossing stand out as possibly the highlight of APT’s 2021 season. Given where the world has been going lately, it’s been some time since I genuinely laughed. Apparently, I was saving it all up for this particular production.

Rough Crossing runs through August 7 at American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green. For tickets and info, visit americanplayers.org.