‘Arnie, the Doughnut’ Is a Treat for the Whole Family

Photo Credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

One more weekend is left in the run of Marquette Theatre’s kids-friendly play, Arnie, the Doughnut. In one hour without intermission, Marquette student actors put on a dancing and singing show that feels as if it stepped right out of the pages of a children’s book; everything is age-appropriate and cartoony in nature. Performances start at 2:30 p.m. on weekend days and tickets cost $12 to make this an affordable afternoon outing with the kids and a perfect introduction to the performing arts.

Arnie, the Doughnut is adapted from Laurie Keller’s book of the same name, which tells the adorably whimsical story of a freshly baked, chocolate-glazed doughnut with rainbow sprinkles named Arnie. Joining his cohorts of powdered doughnuts, jelly treats and French pastries, Arnie is overflowing with candor, only wishing to become the best doughnut he can possibly be. When he is bought by the kind and cautious Mr. Bing (Will Knox), whose life is ruled by the tyrannical, unpleasant Mrs. Plute (Agnes Connolly), it is up to Arnie to teach the residents of the Cozy Confines Condo Community how to have fun.

The first thing one notices when seeing Arnie, the Doughnut are the costumes: rotund doughnuts worn over a black outfit to signify the characters are actual, sentient foodstuff. Despite the cumbersome-looking costumes, Kaden Moss, who plays Arnie, is a light-footed dancer who will certainly wow the children in attendance with his acrobatics; he is so nimble, he looks like he doesn’t weigh anything at all. Katie Dickey and Johannah Lee round out the cast as additional doughnuts, as human neighbors and even as doughnut holes—cute, little balls of fuzz who sing the choral parts of the half-dozen musical numbers of the play. The cast may be small, but it manages to feel like a crowd inhabiting the colorful universe where Arnie takes place.

In the end, this bite-sized show is a real treat. It is a healthy blend of important lessons for the kids, with music and dance baked into a wholesome story enjoyable by all, parents included. When the final song comes to an end, bringing a whole new meaning to “playing with your food,” the audience is left craving more of the sunshiny goodness this play is made of.

Through Jan. 18-19 at 2:30 p.m. at Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St.