Arrangement for Murder replaces Haunted Houses with The Village Playhouse

Eric Appleton’s Arrangement for Murder No. 2 begins with a rather brisk conversation in the presence of a painting. Richter wants the painting. Anne wonders why he wouldn’t settle for a poster. Richter and Anne are social climbers. They are caught-up in a web of deceit, forged paintings, stolen trinkets, secret affairs and a couple of wealthy people named Valerie and Fred in a show which made its world premiere at UW-Whitewater early this past June.

The show serves as a replacement for The Village Playhouse’s production of Haunted Houses , which was originally slated to open this October. Arrangement for Murder No.2 runs Oct. 9 - 25 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S 73rd St. in West Allis. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook events page.