Art Carnival Next Week

One Day after April Fool's, Rockabilly Girl Productions hosts another Art Carnival. Burlesque acts perform. Artists are welcome to come and sketch them and create other art pieces inspired by the performances. Acts include the mesmerizing hula hoop work of Sarah E. Sparkles, the impressively sensual Vee Valentine, the stylish boylesque dancer Vince V. Vice and more.

There will be games. There will be drinks. There will be modeling.

Art Carnivel--IN APRIL!!

will occur on Wednesday, April 2nd at the Studio Lounge on 2246 South Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Tickets are $5

Rockabilly Girl Productions seems to have found a niche with the venue. Art Carnival will take place the first Wednesday of every month at Studio Lounge. For more information about Rockabilly Girl Productions, visit them online.