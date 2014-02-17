Art Carnival On South Kinnickinnic in Early March

Rockabilly Girl Productions is hosting its second Art Carnival early next month. The interesting mix of carnival, burlesque and figure drawing comes to Studio-Lounge Milwaukee on 2246 South Kinnickinnic Avenue on Wednesday, March 5th.

Doors open on carnival games at 7pm. Open drawing starts at 7:30.

Performances by the models starts at 8:30 pm.

It's a fun and interesting performance atmosphere that is still looking for its audience. It's only a matter of time. Something like this has a tendency to become very big very fast. It's always interesting to be a part of this sort of thing while it's still in its infancy.