‘Art’ and Friends at Chamber Theatre

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art , a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by three great Milwaukee actors.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Producing Artistic Director C. Michael Wright plays Serge, a man who has bought a white canvas with a few lines on it. As the canvas in question is considered to be a painting, he was charged 200,000 francs for it—a small fortune. Wright is a talented and seasoned actor with a great sense of timing and presentation that feels very natural onstage.

Brian Mani plays Marc, a friend of Serge upset with him for having spent so much money on something so ridiculous. Mani is also a seasoned and talented actor capable of bringing depth to a variety of roles, one or two of which have run on the more inert end of the emotional spectrum. Here he’s playing something of an aggressor in a friendship being tested by a nearly blank canvas.

Tom Klubertanz plays a friend of both Marc and Serge who has run into some serious difficulty himself. His marriage seems to be coming to an end and he doesn’t like his job—not exactly the best position from which to rectify things between his two friends. Recently seen in Milwaukee Chamber’s production of 1,000 Clowns , Klubertanz has shown an ability to mix humor with shades of serious drama in a way that should serve the production well.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Art runs Aug. 8-25 at the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway). For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit chamber-theatre.com.

Theatre Happenings

This week Soulstice Theatre brings classic educational music to the stage with Schoolhouse Rock Live! “Conjunction Junction,” “I’m Just A Bill” and more come to the theater on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., July 25-Aug. 10. For tickets, call 414-481-2800.

Waukesha Civic Theatre presents The Boxcar Children , a story of children during the Great Depression who have lost their parents in a boating accident. The show runs July 26-Aug. 11 at 264 W. Main St. in Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708.