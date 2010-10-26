‘Art of Murder’ Shows In Tandem’s Masterful Touch

Near the center of a very clean, traditional domestic set lies a coffin-shaped metal tank. This odd juxtaposition of familiar and foreign elements serves as a symbolic backdrop for In Tandem’s production of Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder.

The dark comedy in which an artist aspires to kill his art dealer is one that delicately splices together dichotomies. The serious subject of murder is addressed with brilliantly executed comedy. Various trappings of the crime/suspense genrewhich has a reputation of being light and superficialare woven into a surprisingly deep plot that touches on sociocultural issues.

At the heart of the four-person cast is a touching, vulnerable Tiffany Vance as Annie, wife of a scumbag artist named Jack. Steven Koehler is delightfully distasteful and arrogant as Jack, the artist looking to do sinister things to his dealer.

T. Stacy Hicks shows off his strong comic instincts in the role of the art dealer Vincent. The character is written to be very flamboyant, but playing Vincent as a stereotype would rob the comedy of some of its sophistication. In avoiding clichés, Hicks’ performance has a clever, textured depth that allows the comedic dialogue a chance to breathe on its own. The brilliant banter between Annie and Vincent, in which the two discuss murdering Jack, is easily the best comedy onstage in Milwaukee right now.

Liz Shipe rounds out the cast as an Irish maid working for Jack and Annie. Shipe brings a steely strength that allows her to make powerful impressions from brief, dramatic moments, punctuating the comedy with flashes of intensity.

In Tandem Theatre’s Art of Murder runs through Nov. 7 at the Tenth Street Theatre.