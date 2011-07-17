Asian American Actress Needed

Boulevard looking for actress for COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

by

With Cowboy Versus Samurai, the Boulevard Theatre may have chosen one of the more challenging shows to cast on the upcoming theatre season. A play on Cyrano De Bergerac, the play features a love story in which a young man must choose between his American and Asian cultural identities in the interest of winning the love of a beautiful, young Asian-American woman.

With Asian-American cultural identity (and the nature of cultural identity as a whole) such a central focus of the play, it’s kind of difficult to go for cultural ambiguity in casting. As a result, the casting of Asian-American actors is absolutely essential. And while Asian-Americans make-up roughly 3.2% of the population in the greater Milwaukee area, (according to a 2006-2008 American Community Survey) they haven’t been particularly present in mainstream local stage productions. Thankfully, the Boulevard Theatre has managed get the show almost fully cast with ethnically appropriate actors . . . however, the woman playing the love interest ahs backed-out for personal reasons.

And so, with a couple of months left to go before opening night, (Boulevard’s production opens October 5th) the company is looking for “An Asian-American actresses who are in their late 20's to late 30's and who are dynamic, bright, charismatic and ‘attractive.’

Now, I would imagine that lead roles for Asian-Americans in mainstream stage productions are kind of limited. This would be a really great opportunity for the right actress. Now, assuming the numbers haven’t changed that much since 2008, there are 2,014,032 people in Milwaukee. With 3.2% of that being Asian-American, that makes for 64,000 or so Asian-Americans in Milwaukee. Assuming about half of those are women, we’re looking at 32,000 women. That’s a pretty large population. The Boulvard is looking for ONE of those 32,000 in the area.

From Mark Bucher, the Boulevard’s Artistic Director: “ In my stance, the character must appear both confident and yet vulnerable, funny and yet sensitive. Veronica is from New York City, so she is definitely ‘no babe in the woods.’ “

If you fit the bill and would like a chance to appear in what sounds like a very cleverly-written romantic comedy, please do contact Mark Bucher at:

mbucher@juno.com

or

marksaysthankyouforwaiting@gmail.com

and/or call 414-744-5757.

 