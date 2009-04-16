Astor Theater Benefit

×

Shaia Fahrid’s Milwaukee Belly Dance will be performing to benefit the Astor Theatre/Brady St. Café this Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. The benefit will take place at The Corner Orchard on 1500 South 73rd in West Allis. A $5 donation is requested at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Astor Theatre.

The Astor has been active in supporting artists. I distinctly remember some early DIY stuff taking place there, including some shorts programs from both Insurgent Theatre and Pink Banana. RSVP has done a number of shows there in the past as well. A privately-owned pharmacy/diner that also has a stage for performance complete with tech booth and theatre seats, the place is decorated with old equipment that reveals its history as an old cinema house years ago. It’s a really fun space in the heart of the East Side . . . which makes it seem kind of odd to head out to West Allis to benefit the place, but anyone in the neighborhood on Sunday night should go and help maintain the Astor . . . just six years shy of its 100th anniversary, it’d be a shame if the place had to shut down before then.