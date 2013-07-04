×

Truly interesting theatre is just around the corner. The experimental work of Peter J. Woods makes it to the Underground Collaborative next week as Woods stages The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays.

As this is all-new experimental stuff, I'm not going to try to describe what I don't know. (Think I might've tried that in a previous mention of this show.)

Here's what Peter J. Woods has to say about the upcoming show.

"Two years after his last solo show, STANDINGSTILLORWORSE at the Borg Ward, Peter J Woods returns to the theatrical realm with five more pieces of avant-garde theatre that straddle the lines between performance, experimental music and absurdist monologues. "The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays" touches on a number of themes that run through Woods' work: the failures of communication, a fear of societal collapse, the limits of artistic expression and the unique brand of existential dread that comes from a technological world. These themes come to life through a decidedly minimalistic use of text, sound design, and static imagery, provoking audiences to tread into uncomfortable territory and face those gnawing fears."

I really love STANDINGSTILLORWORSE . . . and not just because it was the only show that opened the week of July 4th, 2011--because it was clearly looking for an entirely different way of communicating through the stage. And though that sort of thing is impossible to get right, it's always a lot of fun to watch if you're the type of person who has to sit through an uncomfortable number of traditional Shakespearian dramas and syrupy musicals. Peter J. Woods' stuff is my kind of theatre. It's trying something radically new.

Okay . . .so anyway . . . the show is $12 and it runs July 11th -13th and 18th - 20th. Expect a review here July 12th.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.