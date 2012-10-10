An Attempted Assassination Staged at the Hyatt

×

It's been 100 years since someone tried to shoot Theodore Roosevelt outside a hotel in Downtown Milwaukee. Roosevelt had just eaten at the Hotel Gilpatrick, where the Hyatt stands today. He was heading out to what is now the Milwaukee Theatre to deliver a speech. He was evidently seeking another term as president after a four-year hiatus. He was waiting to be picked-up and taken to the theatre when someone shot him. In the chest. He was fine. Ended up delivering an 80 minute speech to an audience of over 9,000 right after being shot. If I remember the story correctly, he didn't even stop for medical attention or anything like that. Shot in the chest--bullet just a very short distance from the heart and this guy goes on to deliver an 80 minute speech. 80 minutes of oration and the guy had just been shot.

Now . . . I've been driven to do things before. . .been really bound and determined to get them done. When you're dead set on something sometimes it seems as though nothing will stop you from getting it accomplished. But I'm pretty sure that if I were to get . . . y'know . . . shot in the chest, I'd probably take some time off to recover before going right back at it. Roosevelt, though. Bullet didn't even slow the guy down. He went straight out to deliver the speech anyway . . .

Of the incident Roosevelt said, "It takes more than a bullet to kill a bull moose." That's dedication. . .

That happened on October 14th, 1912. 100 years later, 15 local actors will "stage the attempted assassination in front of the Hyatt." The act will be followed by a brief walking tour lead by expert tour guides Fran Matusinec and Bob Giese on the way to the theatre. Once there, Mayor Barrett will be on hand to present a proclamation in the honor of Roosevelt and an actor playing him will present excerpts from the speech itself. Refreshments and light hors d'oeuvres follow.

The free event starts outside the Hyatt at 333 West Kilbourn Avenue at 3pm. The Milwaukee Theatre end of the celebration then takes place at 4pm. It's a free event, but those interested in attending may wish to sign up online at Historic Milwaukee.org. In the event that things get booked-up due to public interest, it may be best to have a reservation . . .