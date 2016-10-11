Atticus in Waukesha

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern literature. It’s a simple story. They teach it in school. The story of attorney Atticus Finch defending a black man falsely accused of rape has a kind of resonant clarity about it that makes it one of the more enduring works of the 20th century.

The story gets some stage time in Waukesha this month as Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a staging of an adaptation written by Christopher Sergel. the production runs Oct. 28 - Nov. 13 in the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building on 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. For ticket resercations and more, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.