Audio Interview: Fresh Page Productions and World Premiere Tennessee Williams Shorts

A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.

I had a chance to sit down with Queenan and Devitt and discuss their upcoming Tennessee Williams program—a performance including Williams’ poetry, journal entries and four short plays—two of which are world premieres.

Here is a link to the audio interview with Queenan and Devitt.

Fresh Page Productions’ A One Hundred Year Celebration of Tennessee Williams runs September 2nd through 11th at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com