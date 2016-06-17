Audition Drama with Milwaukee Opera

Auditions. Job interviews. First dates. Life presents countless opportunities for people to humiliate themselves in hopes of gaining the right role, position or lover. So much of the drama of life lies in pursuit of the type of thing that so many pieces of drama focus on. In an effort to prove that so much of the best drama lies in the pursuit of drama, Milwaukee Opera Theatre has commissioned a couple of opera singers to write a piece about the grueling nature of theatrical auditions.

Billed as a “reality opera,” Thank You, NEXT? tells the story of eleven opera singers waiting in a hallway outside an audition room. Think of it as a much hipper and stylistically interesting version of A Chorus Line. This is a glimpse into what it’s like to try to make a living singing. Trials, heartaches, joys and dedication spill out into a brand new piece that sounds really, really fresh.

The production is being staged in the intimate studio theatre space of the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 N. 10th St. The show runs Jun. 23 - 26. For tickets and more information, visit Milwaukee Opera Theatre online.