Auditioning for a Classy, Rural Christmas

Just as the weather settles-in from an inhumanely hot and humid summer, there are those looking ahead to the bitter cold of winter. Among the retailers and snow removal people preparing for the upcoming winter, there are also a great many people in the local performing arts making preparations for the holiday season that is now roughly a quarter of a year away. In a couple of weeks Acacia Theatre Company will be holding open auditions for its upcoming holiday musical An L.M. Montgomery Christmas. Based on the early 20th century works of the Canadian author best-known for Anne of Green Gables, the musical should be a classy, old-timey farm-based Christmastime trip to the big stage at Concordia University. The show runs December 4th – 12th.

Open auditions for An L.M. Montgomery Christmas will be held on October 3rd (from 3-6pm) and 4th (from 7-9pm.) Here’s what they’re looking for: “5 women (16-60), 3 Men (18-50), 3 children (7-11).” Those auditioning should prepare a short song. Auditions are held by appointment only at the Church in the City on 2648 N. Hackett.

To make an appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.