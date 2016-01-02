Auditioning Imps and more in West Allis

× Expand Rumpelstiltskin Rumpelstiltskin

Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. The most famous by far is Rumpelstiltskin. (admit it . . . you thought he was a gnome, didn’t you? Okay, maybe that was just me . . . )

In any case, the story of what just might be the most famous imp in all of popular fiction is getting a children’s theatre treatment this coming year with a traveling show courtesy of the Village Playhouse in West Allis. Early this month, they’re looking for the right imp and a cast to go with him. Auditions take place January 4 and 5 at the Village Playhouse on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. Both auditions begin at 7:00 p.m. Reading from the script and movement will be included in the audition. For more information, email judilee23@sbcglobal.net.