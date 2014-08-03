Auditions for 1984

David Kaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more next February with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runs Feb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Day quite like George Orwell’s 1984. The dystopia comes to the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre.

Should be fun. The Alchemist last staged a production of 1984 a couple of years back in March of 2012.

Of course, I’m mentioning this now because directing team David and Natasha Kaye are looking to cast the show this month. Auditions in the afternoon of Aug. 10. Here is the information drawn directly from the official announcement:

“ The Alchemist Theatre and Bad Example Productions are announcing auditions for Michael Gene Sullivan’s adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984. The show will be running February 5 through February 21 2015. Rehearsals start in early January (with read through occurring in December).

We are seeking 5 men (20’s through 60’s) and 1 woman (20’s or 30’s). The characters are as follows.

WINSTON SMITH – Man, late 20’s through early 40’s. A party member who has been imprisoned for thought crime against the state. The show is his interrogation and confession.

O’BRIAN – Man, 40’s through 60’s. An inner party member. Consistently calm and in control. Must be commanding through voice alone.

FIRST PARTY MEMBER – Man, 20’s through 40’s. A party member helping interrogate Winston. When party members recreate Winston’s confession, this party member will play Winston.

SECOND PARTY MEMBER – Woman, 20’s or 30’s. A party member helping interrogate Winston. When party members recreate Winston’s confession, this party member plays Julia, Winston’s lover. This character does have brief partial nudity and briefly sings.

THIRD PARTY MEMBER – Man, 20’s through 50’s. A party member helping interrogate Winston. Is the “tough guy” in the interrogation.

FOURTH PARTY MEMBER – Man, 20’s through 50’s. A party member helping interrogate Winston. Plays many of the sillier or less intelligent characters, though also several serious ones. Is required to sing, in regular voice and falsetto.

Auditions will be on Sunday, August 10th between Noon and 5:00 by appointment only. Call backs will be held on Sunday, August 17 from 1:00 until 3:00.

For audition times and more information, please contact co-director David Kaye at davidkkaye@yahoo.com.