Auditions--A Hotel Onstage In Racine

×

Racine Theatre Group Over Our Head Players is looking to cast for the show that will evidently be opening its 2011-2012 season. The theatre company opens its season in September with the Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore comedy Do Not Disturb. Though the sfript asks for three men and three women, Over Our Head is looking for five women and three men aged 20-50 for the comedy, which looks kind of fun. The comedy team of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore have been pretty prolific over the years. Their wacky sitcom (yes, I said wacky) Love, Sex and the IRS recently ran at the Sunset Playhouse.

Do Not Disturb is kind of a shorts program in that it consists of a series of short comic sketches. All set in a hotel room. The Pick-Up features one batchelor and two women. Superstar finds a celebrity and the celebrity’s “conquest,” in the hotel room. The Blue Movie finds a bellhop (yes, I suppose they still have those) getting involved in the shooting of a pornographic movie involving two amateur actors and a priest. The Wedding involves a groom, a wife and her sister. The Rendezvous features A wife, a husband, his mistress and an electric drill. The whole thing rounds-out with Suicide Balleta comedy about a man who kills “half the population of the hotel,” while trying to kill himself.

Auditions for the OOP production involve cold reasdings from the script. For more information, leave a message for the director with the box office, 262-632-6802. The show runs September 24th- October 9th at Racine’s Sixth Street Theatre.