Auditions For Acacia’s Christmas Musical

Acacia Theatre recently announced auditions for its Christmas musical The Gifts of the Magi. Set in contemporary-ish New York, the Mark St. Germain/ Randu Courts musical is based on classic stories by O. Henry. The musical is relatively small, requiring only 2 women and 4 men.

Auditions for the musical will be held by appointment only at Church In The City on 2648 N. Hackett. on Saturday, October 10th between 10:00am and 2:00 pm. The show runs from December 5th – 13th. Rehearsals will take place between October 26th and December 4th.

The audition will involve readings from the script. Those auditioning should bring 12 – 16 bars of a song to perform. The cast includes a young husband and his wife, a newsboy a sophisticated bum and two other ensemble members, There’s room for a little bit of every vocal range.

To make an appointment call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.