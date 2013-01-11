Auditions for Acacia's HEAVEN SENT

×

Acacia Theatre is looking for a cast for its upcoming production of Rick Whelans Heaven Sent. If the name of the play sounds familiar it's probably not because you're familiar with the play. It's not hugely well-know, but its plot is. actor and playwright Rick Whelan based the drama on the story of Silas Marner . The story of an old recluse who learns to appreciate life again when a young, abandoned girl arrives at his home. The story is relocated from northern England to the rural community of Raveloe, Kentucky circa 1933, which changes the overall flavor of the story without deviating from it considerably.

Auditions for Acacia's production of the play will be held Saturday, January 19 between 10:00-1:00 at Church in the City, 2648 N. Hackett, Milwaukee. Auditios are by appointment only.To make an appointment: call 414-744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com.

Here is additional info on the audition provided verbatim from Acacia's announcement:

" Additional info:

Copies of the script of Heaven Sent by Rick Whelan (suggested by Silas Marner by George Eliot) are available at Acacia’s office. They may be borrowed for 2 days for a $10 returnable deposit (our cost). Call office first to make arrangements and to discuss the possibility of receiving an electronic copy.

Please arrive 10 minutes early in order to fill out necessary forms. If you cancel at the last moment, please leave a message at 744-5995, box 2. Messages will be checked.

If needed: Callbacks will be Monday evening, January 21. (If unable to attend, please still come to initial audition).

Young Eppie/Baby is a very young character. If auditioning for this role, the actress should look and sound young - approx. 7 at most. (If you are a young looking 10-12 year old, then you may come)

Rehearsals will begin around January 27th.

While not necessary, it may be helpful to prepare an Appalachian accent prior to auditions. (If you don’t have one …. don’t worry about it ….that’s what rehearsals are for!)

A few of the characters may sing in the show. If you are a singer, please bring a simple carol to share.

Rehearsals are at Church in the City. For directions to Church in the City, go to: http://www.citcweb.org/service-information/ "