Auditions for Alchemist Theatre Drama

×

Director Leda Hoffmann's production of Ionesco's Chairs opening up at the Alchemist soon. (Next week in fact.) As the Chairs move into position onstage, Director Mary Ryan moves into position to start working on next month's big drama at the Alchemist. It's a play that she wrote that she'll also be directing called No Place Soon.

Here's what its about in Mary Ryan's own words:

" Piece by piece, this intimate character study challenges our cultural norms, ideas of safety and the lies that we have been taught to value. As past collides with present, this play reveals the reassuring and disturbing truth that what one sees on the surface is never all there is ."

Interesting. Looking forward to finding out more about the show . . . which will be staged April 3rd through the 26th at the Alchemist. Ryan is looking to cast the show with auditions on Sunday, february 9th from 9 am to 5pm. Auditions are by appointment only. From the announcement:

" WHAT TO PREPARE: Auditions will mainly consist of a reading from the script but 3-minute monologs will be heard if you have one prepared.

Headshots & Resumes are nice, but if you're just starting out (or if you recently wiped out your supply) we do not absolutely require them.

Contact Mary Ryan with questions at mary_k_ryan@hotmail.com. "

To sign up for an audition slot, visit the Alchemist's audition page.