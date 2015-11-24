Auditions for All-Female Odd Couple

Back in 1965, Neil Simon wrote a comedy about a couple of guys forced to move in together. The Odd Couple was a huge hit. Twenty years later, he adapted it to be a couple of women forced to move in together. Not quite as big a hit, but still quite successful. Twenty years later, the Falls Patio Players are the next in a long line of theatre companies to produce the gender-reversed version of the popular mid-20th century play.

Next month, the Players are looking to cast the production, which is set to run Feb. 5 - 14. Auditions for the show take place Dec. 7 and 8 at North Middle School Auditorium, N88-W16750 Garfield Dr. in Menomonee Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for registration and auditions at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Falls Patio Players online.