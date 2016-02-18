Auditions for ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID

The three-person writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten have written a number of comedies for the stage over the recent years. Whitefish Bay’s Bay Players will be staging a production of their 6-woman comedy Always A Bridesmaid. It’s a light comedy about for friends who continue to honor a promise they made to each other at their Senior Prom many years ago: that they will all be in each other’s weddings no matter what.

Kind of a fun premise for a play set entirely in a bridal parlor. The Bay Players are looking to cast for the production next week on Feb. 22 and 23. Auditions start at 7:00 p.m. at Whitefish Bay High School on 1200 E. Fairmount. Auditions will be in the lower level cafeteria. Readings will be from the script. Needed six women. One woman 20's-30's. 5 women 40's to 70. The show runs April 1 - 9. For more information, contact director Raymond Bradford at raydirector@netzero.com.