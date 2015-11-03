Auditions for aMUSEd with Bay Players

× Expand promo art for aMused promo art for aMused

The audition announcement was a little confusing for me. The Brumder Mansion staging of Megan Ann Jacobs’ a MUSEd had only just closed six or seven days prior to the announcement that there would be auditions for a Bay Players production of the exact same comedy. I don’t ever recall a turnaround time quite that quickly for a show of any kind.

The comedy is an odd coupling of a modern woman sharing an apartment with the haunting of the last surviving muse of ancient Greece. Kind of a fun premise. Those who would like to be a part of the next staging of the comedy are encouraged to audition for the production. Auditions take place on Nov. 23 and 24 at 7:00 p.m. Auditions are held at Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 E. Fairmount Ave. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 15, 16, 22 and 23. For more information, contact director Ray Bradford at raydirector@netzero.net or call 414-272-5694.