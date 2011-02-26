Auditions: Banana Seeks Higher Education

×

Perhaps the longest currently running shorts program of its kind in Milwaukee, Pink Banana Theatre has sifted through all the submitted scripts and it’s all set to start looking for actors to fill them. Auditions for Pink Banana’s Higher Education run March 5th and 6th at Soulstice Theatre’s space in the Marian Center on 3195 South Superior Street.

Those coming to audition will be delivering cold readings from accepted scripts. A headshot, resume and a two-minute long monologue would be extra credit.

Here are some important dates to consider prior to auditioning:

Tech Week will be June 6-8

Friday June 10 Opening night 8pm

Saturday June 11 8pm

Sunday June 12 2pm

Monday June 13 7pm (Pay What You Can)

Thursday June 16 7pm

Friday June 17 8pm

Saturday June 18 8pm

Sunday June 19 Strike

Auditions are March 5th from 10am – 3pm and March 6th from 11am-1pm.

Those with a specific time in mind should RSVP for top priority on a given time slot.

To RSVP, contact Jessica Betts at 262-470-6336 or e-mail: jessabetts@gmail.com

They’re looking for non-equity actors of all ages. In the past, Pink Banana has worked on the shorts program with people who have gone on to veteran fledgling statusmembers of Youngblood, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre and Uprooted, among others. It’s an interesting mix of talent. New, untested talent is welcome.