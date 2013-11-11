Auditions for Beau Jest

×

James Sherman's Beau Jest sounds like a premise from the mid-20th century. It's kind of odd to think the family comedy only debuted as recently as 1990. It's the story of a young woman who has yet to marry. Her parents want her married to a nice Jewish guy. They've never met her actual boyfriend--a WASPy executive named . . . um . . . Chris Kringle. She lies to them and tells them that she's dating a nice Jewish doctor. When they demand to meet him, she orders a man from an escort service to play the role. Actually, come to think of it, this sounds A LOT like the premise for a Lifetime movie. . .

Whitefish Bay's venerable community theatre group the Bay Players are looking to are a production of the comedy, which requires a cast of 4 men and two women. The show runs January 17, 18, 24 and 25 of next year. Auditions are November 18th and 19th at 7pm at Whitefish Bay High School. It's a great opportunity to do comedy for one of the longest-running theatre traditions in Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Bay Players online.