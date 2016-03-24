Auditions for Beauty and the Beast in Hartford

This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at the Schauer Center on 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford. Hartford is looking for a big, comfy cast for the big production. Auditions will take place this coming Saturday, Mar. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Performers will be asked to sing bits from the show. No prepared materials are required. Those who can’t make physical auditions on that day can audition online in what appears to be a very cleverly streamlined online audition engine. That online audition and further information is available at Hartford Players’ auditions page.