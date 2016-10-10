Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday season as Michael Pocaro directs a production of the show for Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse.

The Sunset recently sent out a reminder that auditions for the show take place tonight and tomorrow night. Auditions consist of reading from the script. Those familiar with Imogene, Claude, Ralph, Leroy, Ollie, Gladys and the Herdmans will undoubtedly love the show. These next two nights are just a matter of finding the right cast to bring together to put it all onstage.

Sunset Playhouse’s Auditions for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever take place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. Auditions begin at 7:00 p.m. on both nights. The show runs Dec. 1 - 23. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.