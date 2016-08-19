Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia

Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Durham, North Carolina in 1971. The schools desegregated and the two began to interact in ways they would not have expected.

This March, Acacia Theatre Company stages a production of the drama. This month, they’re looking to cast for the production, which is being directed by Erin Nicole Eggers. Auditions run Aug. 27 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and Aug. 29 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. From the official announcement:

Diverse cast of 2 W, 2 Men (25-65) plus chorus (all ages/ethnicities). Readings will be from the script. Auditions will be held by appointment only at Church in the City, 2658 N. Hackett Ave. Performances (Mar. 17 - 26, 2017) are at Concordia University. To make an appointment: 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.