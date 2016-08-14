Auditions for Black Nativity at the Marcus Center

This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-American perspective. Bronzeville Arts Ensemble's Malkia Stampley directs the production, which begins rehearsals late this coming October.

The production will be staged at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. BATT is in need of experienced African-American Equity and non-Equity adult singers, dancers and actors who sing and move to play multiple roles. There are also roles available for young performers, ages 8-17. This is a paid opportunity. The production is also in search of production interns (Stage Management, Costume, Directing, Lighting, etc.), ages 16 and older. Please submit a cover letter and resume to BATT@battmke.org to be considered. Auditions take place Aug. 20 and 21 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

For further information, email BATT@battmke.org or visit Black Arts Think Tank's Facebook page.