Auditions for Bloody Andrew Jackson Rock Musical with Soulstice

Years before Lin-Manuel Miranda put together a hip-hop musical about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, there was Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. It was a 2008 rock musical about the life and times of President Andrew Jackson that debuted in Los Angeles. The rugged Carolinian is largely responsible for the deaths of a staggering number of Native Americans back in the early 19th century. The contemptible figure is being brought to the musical stage again as Soulstice Theatre presents the musical late this coming September. Soulstice’s intimate studio theatre space should make for kind of an overwhelming space for the rock musical. Looking forward to this one.

Auditions for the show take place Aug. 13 and 14 from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. From the formal announcement:

“ Please prepare ONE musical theatre song in the style of the show (no more than 32 bars) and ONE pop/rock song (no more than 32 bars). An accompanist will be provided. For more information contact the director, J.T. Backes (backesjt@mac.com.)

Please bring a headshot/current photo and résumé/performance history to auditions. Past theatrical experience is not required. Band members and other rock stars welcome! Ability to play guitar or bass guitar a plus!